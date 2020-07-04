Fatal boating incident on Lake Du Bay leaves 15 year old dead

LAKE DU BAY (WAOW) -- The Portage Co. Sheriff's Dept. responded to reports of a female in need of medical attention near the Lake Du Bay boat landing on Friday.

Officials say emergency personnel and sheriff's deputies were directed to a 15 year old female on a beach near the landing.

Emergency medical personnel performed life-saving measures but were unable to revive the female. She was later pronounced dead by the Portage Co. Medical Examiner's Office.

A preliminary investigation says the 15 year old had been riding as a passenger on a personal watercraft. Both were wearing personal flotation devices.

According to the operator, the female fell off the watercraft. The operator was able to get her back on the watercraft and to shore where officials found her unconscious.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.