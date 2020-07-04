Egypt’s top court upholds 15-year-sentence for activist

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s highest criminal court has upheld a 15-year sentence for one of the leading activists behind the country’s 2011 uprising who was convicted of taking part in clashes between protesters and security forces. The Court of Cassation also confirmed Saturday a fine of 6 million Egyptian pounds, or $372,000, against Ahmed Douma, a secular activist, over the same violence-related charges. Douma was one of 230 people sentenced in 2015 by the Cairo Criminal Court to life in prison. All defendants were tried in absentia except Douma, who was serving a three-year-sentence for breaking a draconian law regulating protests. Douma appealed the life sentence and the Court of Cassation ordered his retrial, ultimately leading to the reduced sentence of 15 years.