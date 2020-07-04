GOP-ers possibly exposed to virus by Trump Jr. girlfriend

BOZEMAN,Mont. (AP) — The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the wife and the running mate of Republican gubernatorial candidate Greg Gianforte, as well as several other top GOP officials, were possibly exposed to the coronavirus after attending an event with the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son. Gianforte’s wife, Susan, lieutenant governor candidate Kristen Juras, as well as Republican congressional candidate and state auditor Matt Rosendale and state auditor candidate Troy Downing, were at a Trump fundraising event July 1 in Gallatin County with Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. The New York Times reports Guilfoyle was diagnosed with the coronavirus on July 3. Greg Gianforte, Montana’s representative in the U.S. House, did not attend the event.