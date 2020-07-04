Bellagio error may be biggest sportsbook loss for Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The nearly quarter-million dollars in winning wagers reportedly placed at MGM Resorts last Sunday might be the largest sportsbook loss in Las Vegas history on bets made after an event has started. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports seven longtime Las Vegas bookmakers can’t recall a larger loss. ESPN reports Sunday’s bets were allowed to be placed because incorrect start times were posted on some Korean and Chinese baseball games due to a manual entry error. The Nevada Gaming Control Board is reportedly investigating the matter.