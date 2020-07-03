Wisconsin officials confirm nearly 600 more COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have confirmed nearly 600 more cases of COVID-19 in the state. The state Department of Health Services said Friday that the state has now seen 30,317 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March. That’s up 579 cases from Thursday. DHS reports three more people have died, bringing the total dead to 796. Nearly 80% of people infected have recovered, however, leaving the state with 5,473 active cases as of Friday.