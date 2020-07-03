Virus-hammered Air France announces 7,500 job cuts

PARIS (AP) — Air France and regional subsidiary Hop have announced 7,500 job cuts after the virus pandemic grounded most flights and darkened prospects for future air travel. Union activists protested at Air France headquarters at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport as talks between management and personnel representatives about future job prospects began Friday. At the end of the day, the company management announced that it will cut about 6,500 of 41,000 jobs at Air France and 1,000 of the 2,400 jobs at Hop by 2022, most through attrition. The unions are particularly angry that the French government didn’t require Air France to protect jobs when it won $8 billion in state bailout funds.