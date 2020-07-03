UW- La Crosse creates new program to help its students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- College students often struggle financially, and a new program is helping students meet their needs.

UW-La Crosse's Financial Aid department reports that over 70 percent of its students use some form of financial aid.

The university recently kicked off a program called Eagles Helping Eagles. The program lets students confidentially request certain items like bed sheets or cooking utensils.

The requested items are then posted on the campus newsletter, hoping that someone will step up and meet that need.

Louise Janke, the Director of Financial Aid for UW-La Crosse, said the most common misconception about college students is that most have a steady income and can support themselves financially.

"My office staff and I are here to help reduce anxiety for students so they can continue being successful at their course work," said Janke.

The COVID19 pandemic delayed the start of the program, but it also reinforced the need for this type of student service.