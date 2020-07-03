Turkey: pilots on trial over Ghosn escape released from jail

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court has released four pilots and a private airline official from jail, pending the outcome of their trial on charges of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan to Lebanon, via Turkey. But the court on Friday barred the five from leaving Turkey and ordered them to report to authorities at regular intervals. The five are on trial in Istanbul, along with two flight attendants, for allegedly aiding Ghosn to flee while awaiting trial in Japan.