Turkey convicts 4 human rights activists of terror charges

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court has convicted Amnesty International’s former Turkey chairman Taner Kilic of membership in a terror organization and sentenced him to more than six years in prison. The court on Friday also convicted three other human rights activists of charges of aiding a terror group, sentencing them to one year and one month each. Seven other activists were acquitted. Their trial heightened concerns about Turkey’s treatment of human rights defenders and helped sour Turkey’s relations with European nations. Amnesty International condemned the ruling as a “crushing blow for human rights and for justice” in Turkey.