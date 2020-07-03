Teen arrested following Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW)-- Madison police say they have arrested a 17-year-old who could face a first-degree reckless endangerment charge for the June 23 Jackson Quarry Road shooting.

In an incident report released Friday, police say a teenager was outside the apartment building when he was shot at by at least one of several other young men.

At the time of the gunfire, an 11-month-old baby, a woman in her 70's, and a man in his 20s, were all inside the apartment building. None were hurt, and the victim did not wish to cooperate with police, according to the incident report.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots around 1:15 p.m., and seeing several men outside armed with handguns.