Not much change in the forecast – warmth continues

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. Widely scattered showers or storms possible in the far south (south of Stevens Point).

High: 90 Wind: NE around 5

Tonight: Clear and quiet.

Low: 64 Wind: Becoming Calm

Saturday (Independence Day): Sunny to partly cloudy and quite warm. A slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon.

High: 89 Wind: SW around 5

There is still not much change in the forecast for the next few days. High temps will be about 5 to 10 degrees above normal for the foreseeable future. Rain chances will change a little bit - increasing next week.

For today you can expect partly to mostly sunny skies and high temps around 90. If the temperature does hit 90, it will be the second time this year in Wausau. Conditions might be slightly cooler in the southern part of the area, south of Steven Point, where there will be a few more clouds and a small chance of spotty showers or storms this afternoon. Winds will be fairly light, out of the northeast at 5 mph and it will be somewhat humid.

Moderate levels of humidity will continue through the weekend and most of next week as well. Otherwise, Independence Day (Saturday) is looking very warm with highs in the upper 80s. There is only a slight chance a widely scattered shower or storm could develop in the afternoon. Most areas should be dry. To round out the weekend, it looks like a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 30% chance of a shower or storm. Sunday will also be above normal with highs in the upper 80s.

Early next week we will see a weak cool front approach from the northwest. This will generate a 40% chance of thunderstorms later Monday and a 50% chance of storms on Tuesday. With more clouds in the sky, and a chance of rain, high temps will be just a little cooler, in the mid to upper 80s on Monday and in the low to mid 80s for Tuesday.

By late next week temps could warm up once again. Highs around 90 are possible on Thursday. Small chance of showers or storms will continue as well.

Have a stupendous Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 2-July-2020

On this date in weather history: 1966 - The northeastern U.S. was in the midst of a sweltering heat wave. The temperature at Philadelphia reached 104 degrees. Afternoon highs of 102 degrees at Hartford CT, 105 degrees at Allentown PA, and 107 degrees at LaGuardia Airport in New York City established all-time records for those two locations. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)