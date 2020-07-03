Move to rename ‘Bloody Sunday’ bridge has critics in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Residents in the landmark civil rights city of Selma, Alabama, are among the critics of a bid to rename the historic bridge where voting rights marchers were beaten in 1965. Online petitions have circulated for years to rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma for Congressman John Lewis. Pettus was a white supremacist, and Lewis was beaten on the bridge 55 years ago. But some of the people who marched with Lewis don’t like the idea of renaming the bridge for him, and Lewis once co-authored an article that opposed renaming the bridge. Any change would have to be approved by Alabama’s Republican-controlled Legislature.