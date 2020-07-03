Kansas City police: Officer shot in head remains stable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas City police officer who was shot in the head during an exchange of gunfire remains in stable condition following surgery. Police have declined to release the name of the officer who was shot Thursday evening after responding to a call about a man waving a gun at a McDonald’s. Another officer shot and killed the gunman. The state Highway Patrol, which is investigating, on Friday identified the suspect as 31-year-old Ky Johnson of Grandview. Chief Richard Smith said during a briefing for reporters that the officer moved “some of his limbs” and called that “a very promising sign.”