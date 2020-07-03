July 4th military flyovers to go over DC, 4 other cities

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s July 4 celebration will feature an extensive U.S. military air show over Washington, D.C., but four other cities will get mini-versions of the air power display on Saturday, The so-called “Salute to the Great Cities of the American Revolution” will feature military flyovers in Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore. While the flights will likely be visible from a number of locations in the cities, they come as Americans are dealing with surging cases of COVID-19 and confusion over best practices in public, especially on masks an social distancing.