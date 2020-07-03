Japan seeks extradition of Americans accused in Ghosn escape

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo prosecutors say their request for extradition of two Americans arrested in the U.S. for allegedly helping Nissan’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, flee Japan while he was out on bail has been filed. The Tokyo District Prosecutors’ Office said in a statement Friday it was grateful for cooperation from the U.S. and expressed hopes the proceedings can go quickly. That does not immediately mean Michael Taylor, a 59-year-old former Green Beret and private security specialist, and his son Peter Taylor, 27, will be handed over. Arrested in May in Massachusetts, they are accused of helping Ghosn flee to Lebanon in December.