Israeli, UAE technology firms pen deal on virus research

JERUSALEM (AP) — A government-linked technology company in the United Arab Emirates has signed a partnership with two major state-owned Israeli defense firms to research ways of combating the coronavirus pandemic. The agreement, announced late Thursday, comes just weeks after the UAE warned Israel that proceeding with its planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank would upend its efforts to improve ties with Arab states. G42, an Abu Dhabi-based company specializing in artificial intelligence and cloud computing, signed a memorandum of understanding with Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries. Executives held a signing ceremony by video link between the two countries, which do not have diplomatic relations.