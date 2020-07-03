Hot playground equipment can be dangerous for kids

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The playground at your local park might look harmless, but in the heat of the summer it can be dangerous for kids.

On a ninety degree day, the temperature of a plastic slide can reach up to 150 degrees. At that temperature, children can receive second-degree burns.

To avoid injury, Wausau firefighter Ashley Eggers said it's best not to go around midday when the sun is hottest.

"Try and keep it to the mornings when its starting to get hot or the evenings when it's cooling down," she said. "If you are going to be out with the sun beating down, just try to feel it out first before you let your kids. "

Eggers said kids and older adults are more prone to heat related injuries. She advises anyone planning activities on hot days to stay hydrated.