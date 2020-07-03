Holidays to test Thailand’s easing of virus restrictions

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai authorities are urging vigilance as the country celebrates its first long holiday weekend after lifting most restrictions imposed to fight the spread of the coronavirus. No new local infections have been reported in Thailand in more than a month. The four day holiday starting Saturday, incorporating two Buddhist holy days, is expected to see Thais return en masse from the cities where many work to their family homes in rural areas. Such reunions usually take place during April’s Songkran festival, but this year those holidays were canceled and travel strongly discouraged due to the pandemic. The Transport Ministry has said it is expects 7.6 million people nationwide to be traveling between provinces this weekend.