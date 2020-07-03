French prime minister resigns, reshuffle expected

French prime minister resigns, reshuffle expectedNew
PARIS (AP) — The French presidency has announced that Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has resigned as a government reshuffle is expected in the coming days. The statement didn’t say whether whether Philippe will be replaced or will stay on as the head of a new government. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to open a new chapter for the two remaining years of his term that will focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.