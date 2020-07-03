Epstein cohort’s arrest becomes new test for plea deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Before Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide last year, his defense against charges he sexually abused girls hinged on a 2008 non-prosecution agreement that his lawyers said prevented him from being charged with further crimes. Could that same deal now help Ghislaine Maxwell? The Epstein confidante was arrested Thursday on charges she helped lure three girls into sexual liaisons with him. A key for Maxwell is that the agreement also sought to prevent criminal charges from being brought “against any potential co-conspirators of Epstein.” The agreement lists four women by name but notes, it is “not limited to” them. Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing.