Arrest made in connection with Tuesday homicide in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW)--The Madison Police Department made an arrest in connection with a murder that happened Tuesday evening.

The Madison Police Department Violent Crimes Unit has arrested Jalyn L. Cain-Roberson, 19, of Madison in connection with the fatals shooting June 30.

Cain-Roberson was booked into the Dane County Jail last night and faces possible charges of first-degree intentional homicide, according to a Madison police incident report.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man that was shot as 18 year old Dembo Jammeh.

According to the office, Jammeh died as a result of firearm related trauma.