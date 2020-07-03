Antigo Tater Trot goes virtual

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- Due to COVID-19 and recommendations to avoid large gatherings, the Antigo Tater Trot will be a virtual only event.

The committee says the health and safety of its participants is a top priority, and encourages the "Tater Trot community to come together and support each other during these challenging times."

“We appreciate our Tater Trot community more than they know,” said Melissa Wilhelm, Race Director. “Things won’t be the same this year, but we look forward to celebrating the perseverance and dedication to the community through this very special virtual event. We look forward to coming back, stronger than ever, for our 40th anniversary event in 2021.”

Registration is only online and open until Saturday, August 1 and participants can choose their distance. The options are a 10k run, 3.75 mile run/walk, or a 1 mile run. Participants can walk or run their race anytime between August 3-9 on any course they choose. Results will be submitted electronically, and participants will receive a race shirt via mail or pickup.

Click here for more information or to register for the race.