Alabama health officials can’t verify ‘COVID party’ reports

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Public Health said it could not verify reports of so-called COVID-19 parties where students deliberately tried to become infected. Tuscaloosa City Councilor Sonya McKinstry told news outlets recently that she heard of students holding parties and wagering over who would become infected. The department said it could not verify any parties where persons tried to contract COVID-19 but warned that it is a dangerous and sometimes deadly virus.