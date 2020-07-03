Activist leaves Hong Kong after new law to advocate abroad

HONG KONG (AP) — Prominent Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law has left the city for an undisclosed location, he revealed on his Facebook page shortly after testifying at a U.S. congressional hearing about the tough national security law China had imposed on the semi-autonomous territory. Law told reporters in a WhatsApp message that he would not reveal his whereabouts. His departure comes days after Hong Kong’s national security law took effect, targeting vaguely defined crimes of secessionist, subversive and terrorist acts, as well as any collusion with foreign forces. Hong Kong government also said that popular protest slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times” is a call for independence and as such could be in violation of the new law.