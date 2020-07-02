Visa lottery winners feel cheated by Trump’s visa ban

CAIRO (AP) — Each year the United States offers up to 55,000 visas in a lottery to civilians who are from countries underrepresented in the U.S. population. But tens of thousands of visa lottery winners may find themselves out of luck this year. Last month, President Donald Trump halted visas from being issued outside the United States through the end of the year. The administration says the move was intended to free up jobs in the pandemic-hit economy. Many of the 2020 winners had spent thousands of dollars on the process, quit their jobs and sold their cars after being notified that they had won a visa.