UK to end quarantine for travelers from ‘low-risk’ countries

LONDON (AP) — Britain is scrapping a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals from a number of countries deemed “lower risk” for the coronavirus, including France, Spain, Germany and Italy. The change announced Friday will effect July 10, just over a month after the U.K. began requiring international arrivals to self-isolate for two weeks. The government says the full list of exempted countries will be announced later Friday. It’s considered unlikely the United States will be among them, since it has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world. The changes apply only to England, a sign of friction between Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s central government and semi-autonomous administrations in the rest of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.