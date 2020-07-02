Coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 US states

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbed to a new high of more than 50,000 per day on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states, as the pandemic trended in the wrong direction in nearly all of the country outside of the Northeast. The U.S. recorded 50,700 new cases, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. All but 10 U.S. states are showing an increase of confirmed cases over the last 14 days, according to data compiled by the COVID Tracking Project. Nebraska and South Dakota were the only states outside the Northeast with a decrease in cases. But those states are also recording higher positive test rates.