Supreme Court declines to hear Equal Pay Act case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision that employers can’t use past salary history to justify a pay disparity between male and female employees. The court on Thursday declined to take up a case from the California-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Judges there said the federal Equal Pay Act, which generally requires men and women to be paid equally for the same work, doesn’t allow past salary history to be used as justification for a pay disparity. As is usual the justices did not explain their decision declining to take the case.