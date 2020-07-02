Summer youth baseball returns to Central Wisconsin

It looked as though 2020 was to be the year without baseball, after both the high school baseball season and the Wisconsin Legion baseball season were cancelled.

However instead of staying home, the coaches and teams came together to find a solution.

"Most of the teams in Central Wisconsin wanted to try to put something together," said Wausau's U-19 Manager Tom Magnuson. "(Something like) a shortened schedule that we can play under the rules with social distancing and everything else."

They were successful.

However in order to have a season, a sport deep in tradition would have to embrace a few changes.

For example teams won't be allowed to engage in pregame or post game handshakes, social distancing will be enforced as best they can in both the dug out and stands and players will no longer be permitted to share equipment.

But the kids, don't seem to mind just as long as they get to play ball.

"I'm actually glad i'm out here playing baseball right now," said now Wausau West Senior Isaiah Piscitello. "I mean this quarantine stuff is really getting on my nerves man and getting out here on the mound, getting out here on the field is great."

"Just being on the diamond feels good," agreed now SPASH Senior Cade Konczao. "It means a lot to be out here with all my friends and playing baseball again. It's real nice that all this COVID stuff didn't stop everything."

Showing once again just how important youth sports truly are.

"There's a reason kids play youth sports," said Steven's Point Sixers Vice President Wendy Cychosz. "Yes, it's to get better, but it's also the camaraderie and the sportsmanship. The learning lesson's, the failures, the successes, it's needed.

"I can promise you that when they got out there, their first time at bat and when they were out on the field, there were smiles that you hadn't seen in awhile. Different smiles."