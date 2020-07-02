Somali officer sentenced to death for shooting civilians

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A military court in Somalia has sentenced a police officer to death in the fatal shooting of two civilians while enforcing coronavirus restrictions in April. The shootings sparked protests in the capital, Mogadishu, for more than two days, with crowds of angry young men burning tires and demanding justice. Hassan Aden Hassan is sentenced to death by firing squad. Somalia’s police chief had immediately fired the commissioner in charge of security in Bondhere district where the shooting occurred.