Propane leak at daycare center sends contractors to hospital

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say four contractors were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning from a propane leak at a daycare center in Mount Horeb at a time when about 50 children were in the facility. None of the children were hurt. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says first responders arrived at Hearts and Hands Children’s Center at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday The State Journal reports that all of the children were medically evaluated onsite and none showed signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. The children were released to their parents by late afternoon. The workers were treated on scene before they were taken to the hospital.