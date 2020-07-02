Death toll rises to 26 in Mexican drug rehab center attack

IRAPUATO, Mexico (AP) — The killing of 26 people in an unregistered drug rehabilitation center in central Mexico is the deadliest such attack in a decade and has led to calls for change in a prosperous state that has become a cartel battleground. Authorities in the city of Irapuato in Guanajuato state on Thursday raised the death toll from 24 after two of the seven people injured in the attack died. Police in Guanajuato state said Wednesday’s attack occurred at a modest two-story house on the outskirts of Irapuato. Apparently the attackers shot every male at the rehab center, letting only the females go.