Mother of UN rights chief Bachelet dies in Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The mother of U.N. human rights chief and former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has died at age 93. The country’s Air Force announced that Ángela Jeria Gómez died Thursday, a day after being admitted to a military hospital. Jeria Gómez’s husband, Air Force Gen. Alberto Bachelet, died in prison after being tortured by the military regime that seized power in 1973. She herself was imprisoned along with Bachelet and both were tortured before being released and heading into exile. Jeria Gómez and Bachelet lived in Australia and then East Germany before returning to Chile in 1979, and Jeria Gomez worked with human rights groups.