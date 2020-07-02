More than 80 reported killed this week in Ethiopia’s unrest

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation says more than 80 people have been killed in unrest in Ethiopia after a popular singer was shot dead this week. The deaths reported by police in the Oromia region follow the killing of Hachalu Hundessa on Monday. He had been a prominent voice in anti-government protests that led to a change in leadership in 2018. Angry protests, including three bomb blasts, followed his death in the capital, Addis Ababa. He is being buried Thursday in his hometown of Ambo. Police late Wednesday said three people have been arrested in his death.