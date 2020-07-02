Minocqua man sentenced in child sexual assault

Rhinelander, Wis. (WAOW) -- Attorney General Josh Kaul on Thursday announced the sentence of Brandon Darnick.

Darnick is sentenced to 25 years initial confinement, plus 15 years extended supervision following a guilty verdict in Oneida County for First Degree Child Sexual Assault — Sexual Contact with a Child Under Age 13 for an assault that occurred in 2013.

The victim's sexual assault kit was tested as part of the Wisconsin Sexaul Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) in 2018.

“This case shows, once again, how important the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative is and how important it is that we continue working to strengthen Wisconsin’s response to sexual assault,” said Attorney General. “Thank you to the many people whose work led to justice.”