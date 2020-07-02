Long-shut factory helps COVID-struck Afghans breathe free

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — For seven years, Najibullah Seddiqi’s oxygen factory sat idle in the Afghan capital Kabul. He shut it down, he says, because corruption and power cuts made it impossible to work. But when the novel coronavirus began racing through his country, he opened the factory’s dusty gates and went back to work. Now he refills hundreds of oxygen cylinders a day for free for COVID-19 patients — and at reduced rates for hospitals. Amid shortages of supplies and spiraling prices, relatives of coronavirus patients line up at his door for the air that can keep their loved ones alive.