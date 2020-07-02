Lebanese major retailers to shut down amid economic crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Major retailers in Lebanon announced they will temporarily close in the face of an increasingly volatile currency market and their inability to set prices while the Lebanese pound plunges against the dollar. Owners of the businesses rallied later on Thursday in central Beirut, denouncing the government’s inability to handle a deepening economic and financial crisis, and urging others to join them. The prime minister accused external and internal forces of “besieging the country” and seeking to starve the Lebanese. The small country of 5 million people and more than 1 million Syrian refugees is experiencing an unparalleled economic meltdown, rooted in years of mismanagement and excessive public spending.