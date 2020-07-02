Landslide at Myanmar jade mine kills at least 50 people

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s government says a landslide at a jade mine in the country’s north has killed 50 people, though a local lawmaker says the toll was almost twice as high. The Ministry of Information cited the local fire service at the site of Thursday’s landslide in Hpakant in Kachin state. A lawmaker from Hpakant said local rescue services told him 99 bodies had been recovered and 54 injured people were sent to three hospitals. The area is 950 kilometers (600 miles) north of Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon, and is the center of the world’s biggest and most lucrative jade mining industry.