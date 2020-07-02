July 2020 Jefferson Award Honoree: Mary Kay York

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis (WAOW) -- A Wood County woman takes home a Jefferson Award.

Mary Kay York has spent 20-years volunteering at the Wisconsin Rapids Municipal Zoo.

"It is a very safe place to look at the animals and nature," Mary Kay York says.

Mary Kay is a Master Gardener. She uses her talents leading the "Zoo Crew," a group of volunteer gardeners.

"Her dedication is is unbelievable, she works tirelessly," Parks Supervisor Mike Heideman said.

Mary Kay will be stepping down as the leader of the "Zoo Crew" after this season. However, she plans to stop by for visits in the future.

"Always give back to your community," Mary Kay said. "This is my way of giving back to our community."