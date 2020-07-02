Judge sanctions Mountaire in Delaware wastewater lawsuit

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A judge has ordered an Arkansas poultry processing company and two Delaware subsidiaries to pay more than $28,000 in sanctions for repeatedly refusing to provide information to plaintiffs suing the company over wastewater violations in southern Delaware. The judge this week ordered Mountaire Corp. and the subsidiaries to pay $18,000 in attorneys fees to the plaintiffs. The judge also ordered them to pay more than $10,300 for the plaintiffs’ share of billings from a special master appointed by the court to help manage the case. The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by Millsboro-area residents against Mountaire Corp., Mountaire Farms Inc. and Mountaire Farms of Delaware Inc.