Judge: NY lockup’s COVID-19 response lacked common sense

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge says a Manhattan lockup failed to implement common-sense measures to protect prisoners after a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility. But Judge Edgardo Ramos said Thursday that inmates who sued over conditions at the Metropolitan Correctional Center were unlikely to prove deliberate indifference to their plight. Still, the Manhattan jurist allowed their lawsuit to proceed in their quest to improve conditions at the jail and win release for vulnerable inmates. A lawyer for inmates noted that the judge has heard the MCC promise improvements. He said time will tell whether the MCC practices what it preaches. Government lawyers declined to comment through a spokesperson.