Ironbull hosts Wausau Paddle Adventure

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- From July 1 to July 12, the Ironbull organization is encouraging Central Wisconsin residents to take part in the Wausau Paddle Adventure.

Ironbull typically hosts outdoor events and races, but had to cancel many summer events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The paddle adventure is a way to get the community engaged in an outdoor activity, while being mindful of health guidelines.

While the event is free, organizers encourage you to register online and share you time and photos from the course.

"This is an opportunity for people to recreate in the outdoors that maybe wouldn't have otherwise. So we want to reach those people, we don't want finances to be an obstacle," said Ironbull Executive Director Andrea Larson.

Registration and course map can be found on the Ironbull website.