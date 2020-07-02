Hong Kong protester arrested on suspicion of stabbing police

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police arrested a man onboard a London-bound flight on suspicion of stabbing a police officer during protests of the new security law. About 370 people have been arrested over protests of the law imposed by China to curb activities surrounding the months of anti-government demonstrations. Ten people were arrested on suspicion of violating the new law targeting secessionist acts and collusion with foreign forces that intervenes in the city’s affairs. Critics say the law effectively ends the “one country, two systems” framework in place since Hong Kong reverted to Chinese rule in 1997. Hong Kong’s former colonial ruler Britain and other governments have expressed concern.