Funeral planned Wednesday for retired pope’s elder brother

BERLIN (AP) — A funeral is to be held next week for the Rev. Georg Ratzinger, the older brother of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI, who died Wednesday at the age of 96. The Regensburg diocese said Thursday that Ratzinger will be laid to rest in the Bavarian city’s Catholic cemetery Wednesday afternoon following a service held by Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer. The acclaimed boys’ choir Ratzinger headed for several decades will stage a farewell concert Sunday. The Regensburger Domspatzen choir toured the world under Ratzinger’s leadership. After his retirement from the post, Ratzinger apologized for using corporal punishment to discipline boys amid a wider investigation into sexual and physical abuse in the Church.