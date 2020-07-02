Dozens attend Wisconsin Rapids ‘Lunch By The River’ event

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Anyone in Wisconsin Rapids had the opportunity to enjoy lunch by the river on Thursday.

Lunches were available from several different food trucks near Veterans Memorial Park.

The Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce worked with the Wood County Health Department to make the event happen.

Events and Marketing Coordinator Bridget Chariton said it was a great day to enjoy exceptional local food.

"We love to have folks come down here," said Chariton. "The park was recently renovated last year as well, so it's a nice opportunity for folks to come out, check out the remodel, and experience our beautiful downtown."

The chamber required social distancing, but masks were optional. The chamber also brought in extra hands-washing stations.

The organization plans to hold Lunch by the River events every Thursday until the end of August.