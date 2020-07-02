Deputy: White woman lied about assault by Black couple

POWHATAN, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia said a white woman was charged with filing a false assault report against a Black couple. Gladys Townsend was charged Wednesday. Powhatan County Chief Deputy Jeff Searfoss said the department received an assault report from 63-year-old Townsend Tuesday. Townsend told police a Black man and woman assaulted her on the street. She said she didn’t know who her assailants were but gave deputies a description of the couple and their car. Searfoss said an investigation determined an assault didn’t occur and Townsend later confessed to lying about the incident. Details on why Townsend falsely accused the couple weren’t immediately released.