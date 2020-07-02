Common Sense Environmentalism

For over 20 years I have been blogging about the best ways to keep the environment clean, encouraging people to adopt a environmentally friendly lifestyle, support research into new energy, and question the "growth-at-all-costs" economic paradigm.

It has always made sense to me to focus on positive ways forward. Instead of suing companies, protesting, and signing agreements, it seems time would be better spent on educating individuals and actually going out in the environment and actually making a direct difference.

Is a more rational and positive way of thinking and acting on the way for environmentalism as a whole? Perhaps.

From time-to-time, some people leave environmental "movements" and expose what is going on behind the scenes. They want to shift gears toward more sensible approaches to keeping the environment clean while also helping people live healthy and productive lives. The latest prominent person to promote a new approach is Michael Schellenberger. He has written an apology to the people of the world.

"Once you realize just how badly misinformed we have been, often by people with plainly unsavory or unhealthy motivations, it is hard not to feel duped.

Will Apocalypse Never make any difference? There are certainly reasons to doubt it.

The news media have been making apocalyptic pronouncements about climate change since the late 1980s, and do not seem disposed to stop.

The ideology behind environmental alarmsim — Malthusianism — has been repeatedly debunked for 200 years and yet is more powerful than ever."

"Apocalypse Never" refers to Schellenberger's new book. His main focus is to stop "climate alarmism". He claims the alarmism is hurting instead of helping to solve the world's environmental problems.

Do you think he is correct?

He is not alone. You might recall a few other high-profile people who used to be in the environmental "movement". One is the co-founder of Greenpeace - Dr. Partick Moore. He now refers to himself as a "sensible environmentalist". Another is Bjorn Lomborg, who has written several books about balancing human needs against the need for a cleaner environment.

What do you think? Is working together toward sensible approaches to clean energy and agriculture a better way than lawsuits and protests?