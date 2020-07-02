California takes step back from reopening amid virus surge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has reversed course on its economic reopening as cases of the coronavirus surge. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday shut down bars, movie theaters and indoor eating at restaurants for three weeks across 19 counties that have 72% of the state’s population. That closes many businesses that only were allowed to reopen a few weeks ago. Health officials say many people who visited these places or held indoor gatherings didn’t follow social distancing or mask-wearing rules designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. In the past two weeks, confirmed cases in California have jumped by 45% and hospitalizations have soared.