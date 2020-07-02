British judge denies Maduro Venezuela’s gold in London bank

LONDON (AP) — A British judge has refused to give Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro control of nearly $2 billion in gold sitting in a Bank of England vault. The judge ruled that it is unlawful to give it to Maduro since Britain does not recognize him as president. Maduro has demanded the gold to help his cash-starved nation fight the coronavirus pandemic. But the United Kingdom’s government recognizes Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as his country’s legitimate leader and its central bank has refused to hand the gold over. A lawyer representing Maduro’s side promised to appeal.