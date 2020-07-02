Two Algerian major opposition figures released from jail

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Two of the most prominent figures in Algeria’s anti-government protest movement have been released from prison after courts ruled in their favor. Activists Karim Tabbou and Amira Bouraoui were freed from the prison in Kolea and placed under judicial supervision on Thursday. The court decisions came one day after President Abdelmadjid Tebboune granted amnesty to six other anti-government activists ahead of Algeria’s Independence Day observance on Sunday. Mass demonstrations last year brought down the long-time president of Africa’s largest country and his entourage in April 2019. The pro-democracy movement is looking for more change in a nation whose rulers have been shadowed by the army since it achieved independence from France on July 5, 1962